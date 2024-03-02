Five Suspects Arrested With Truckload Of Vandalized Railway Tracks In Niger

The Nigerian military has arrested five suspected vandalizers at Sarkin Pawa, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, alleged to have damaged railroad tracks and sleepers.

While parading the suspects in Minna on Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, CP, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, revealed that the suspects were intercepted by men of the Nigerian army.

Danmamman added that the suspects were reported to be in possession of a truckload of vandalized items.

He affirmed the commitment of the Niger State Police Command to fight and reduce crime to the barest minimum.

He said: “The suspects were intercepted and arrested by the military components at Sarkin Pawa with an RAF truck vehicle with registration number KTN 246 YZ along Katima Bridge, Sarkin Pawa, fully loaded with railway tracks and sleepers suspected to have been vandalised from the railway site.”