‘Tinubu’s Emergence As President Not By Chance, He’ll Make More Sacrifices For Nigeria’s Betterment’ – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima says the ascension of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President is not by chance.

According to the number two citizen, Tinubu becoming a President was God’s crowning of his efforts for the sacrifice he made for the growth and betterment of the nation.

He noted that Tinubu’s route to presidency was interspersed with selflessness, altruism and purity of heart.

Shettima spoke on Friday when he hosted a delegation of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The road that led to the Tinubu Presidency did not happen by chance. This is a man whose trajectory is characterised by making sacrifices for the good of the nation.

“The president’s success is a divine blessing, which is a reward for the purity of his heart,” he said.

Shettima emphasised the need for leaders to invest in building bridges, stressing that Tinubu’s contributions in providing an alternative platform for the Nigerian political system could not be underrated.

“President Tinubu made sacrifices and built bridges. He was a veritable sanctuary for victims of political witch hunts.

“When other governors were struggling to have a seat at the dining table with former President Olusegun Obasanjo way back then, he provided an alternative platform for the Nigerian political system,” he said.

Shettima, however, urged Nigerians that, despite the President not being a leader by accident, they should be patient with him as he piloted the affairs of the country to success.