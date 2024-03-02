Tinubu Oblivious To Nigerians’ Suffering, Occupied With 2027 Political Calculations — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has posited that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unconcerned about the plight of Nigerians.

Recall that on Thursday, Tinubu said it was unacceptable for the NLC to call for a strike within the first nine months of an administration.

He furthered that the Union should maintain their peace as they are not the only “voice” with freedom rights.

Tinubu’s comment stems from the the two-day nationwide protest declared by Union, over the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

Reacting to Tinubu’s remarks, Joe Ajaero, NLC President, said the union finds the President’s utterances “troubling.”

Ajaero said Tinubu’s focus on “the distant 2027 election”, rather than the urgent needs of the people, showed a disconnect from the realities faced by Nigerians on a daily basis.

He said rather than addressing the pressing issues, Tinubu “appears preoccupied with political calculations and future electoral prospects.”

“President Tinubu’s insinuation that Labour lacks the moral ground to challenge his administration, merely nine months into office, is deeply troubling.

“It is regrettable that the President seems oblivious of the profound hardships endured by millions of Nigerians.

“The pervasive hunger, unemployment, housing insecurity, and escalating costs of basic necessities such as food and healthcare demand immediate attention and decisive action.

“Yet, instead of addressing these pressing concerns, President Tinubu appears preoccupied with political calculations and future electoral prospects.

“The NLC wishes to emphasize that our primary objective is not to vie for political positions, including that of the President.

“Rather, our sole focus is on advocating for effective governance that prioritizes the welfare and security of all Nigerians. We urge President Tinubu to redirect his efforts towards fulfilling this fundamental duty of public office, rather than engaging in political rhetoric,” Ajaero said.

Stating some of the agreements reached between the labour union and the federal government, Ajaero said the union’s grouse with the Federal Government is the non-implementation of those agreements.

“Mr. President, these agreements were reached but the Committee that was saddled with working on these was never inaugurated and none of them was implemented until we were forced to organize a nationwide rally while the president gave his personal commitment. However, Mr. President, nothing came out of your promises.

“Once again Mr. President, these are the issues and not election or perhaps seeking to take over your job. We would want Mr. President to show us the items his government has implemented in this agreement.

“President Tinubu’s administration must be held accountable for the commitments made in previous agreements with Labour.

“It is disheartening to note the apparent lack of progress in implementing these agreements, despite repeated assurances from the government.

‘Nigerians deserve transparency and tangible results, not empty promises and bureaucratic delays.

“Furthermore, the use of divisive language and veiled threats against Labour by President Tinubu is unacceptable.

“It is incumbent upon all stakeholders to foster constructive dialogue and collaboration in addressing the myriad challenges facing our nation.

‘Violence and intimidation have no place in a democratic society, and any attempts to suppress dissent will only exacerbate tensions and undermine our collective efforts towards progress and prosperity,” he added.