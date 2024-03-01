“Use Supernatural Powers To Fight Insecurity Or Vacate Throne” – Ooni Tasks Southwest Monarchs

As part of efforts to eradicate insecurity challenge facing the country, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged traditional rulers in Yoruba land not to abandon the use of supernatural power in protecting themselves and territories against attacks by bandits.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the monarch made this known on Thursday, during the inaugural Yoruba Security Summit, which was convened in response to the rising cases of terrorism in the Southwest and the tragic killings of traditional rulers in Ekiti and Kwara states.

Ooni of Ife also warned traditional rulers not interested in supernatural power to vacate the throne.

He said: “Yoruba people should take full control of their forests, homelands and farmlands.

“The Yoruba, especially traditional rulers, should make recourse to their natural resources, including natural powers, to combat banditry and kidnapping; that Yoruba Obas should not jettison traditional values.

“Government at all levels should recognise the roles of traditional rulers and factor them into the national security architecture.

“The entire Obas in Yorubaland should work in unison to ward off the evils of banditry and kidnappings, as each of the states can only succeed in chasing the marauders to another state.

“Any Oba who is disinterested in Yoruba culture and custom should abdicate his throne for anyone who is deeply versed and interested in Yoruba traditions.”