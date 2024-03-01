One Dies, Others Hospitalized As Family Of Six Allegedly Eat Poisoned Amala In Oyo

No fewer than one person has reportedly died from complications after eating poisoned cassava flour, also known as Amala, in Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Temidire Atoyebi, neighbourhood along Ajaawa Road.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the family of six ate the food for dinner on Wednesday night.

However, a source told DAILY POST on Thursday that the family ate the food and became uncomfortable a few hours later.

READ MORE: Suspected Bandits Attack Oyo Community, Kill One

He said: “One of the children managed to disclose that it was cassava peels that they ground and made into flour, which they prepared as amala, since they could not afford to buy yam or cassava flour.

“The complication from the peels, which could have been poisoned or contaminated, resulted in the death of the youngest granddaughter, whose immune system might be very low.

“The mother and her other four children are still battling with life in the hospital. We plead with kind-hearted people to please assist the family in whatever way they can so that fatality is no longer recorded among them.”

Also confirming the horrible development, the Chief Medical Director of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Professor Olawale Olakulehin, disclosed that four out of the five remaining family members are still responding to treatment in the hospital.

“The one that gave up died before getting to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

“As of this afternoon, four of the five undergoing treatment are in stable condition. However, one of them is in critical condition. I have just been updated.”