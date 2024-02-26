Suspected Bandits Attack Oyo Community, Kill One

Some armed men, suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed one person in Ago Are, located in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that the criminal elements invaded the community over the weekend.

Confirming the attack, the Chairman of Atisbo Local Government, Adeagbo Fasasi Ademola, told newsmen that he was promptly informed about the situation.

He said: “It is true that some bandits invaded Ago Are in Oke Ogun last night.

“I got a call from the Chairman of the local government that the hoodlums had attacked and killed a man.

“Immediately, I got the call, I rushed to the scene with some security agents. On getting there, a man has been killed, and the bandits have escaped.

“It is very shocking that there could be a security breach here. We are still investigating the incident.

“Insecurity is not peculiar to Ago Are alone, it happens all over the country. I appeal to our people that anytime they see strange faces in their midst, they should raise alarm and call the attention of the security agents.

“At Irawo, about 180 kilometres, we share a boundary with the Benin Republic,”