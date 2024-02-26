‘There’s Plot To Impeach Me For Contesting Edo Governorship’ — Philip Shaibu Alleges

Edo State’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has alleged there’s a fresh plot to impeach him.

Recall that on Thursday, Shaibu was declared winner of a factional governorship primary election that held at his residence in Benin City, the state capital.

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s anointed candidate, Asue Ighodalo was also announced winner of another PDP primary exercise which took place at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin.

Speaking in to newsmen at the weekend, Shaibu said his team revealed the alleged plot to impeach him over his governorship ambition.

He furthered that he would not be deterred as contesting the State governorship election is his constitutional right.

“Even as we speak, my team has been calling me that, ‘Look at what these people are doing. They are saying they are going to impeach you, that you have gotten too far.’ They are threatening to impeach me.

“And I said, well, if fighting for my rights and all of us collectively fighting for our rights, which is in the constitution, can trigger impeachment, so be it because fighting for my rights and saying I must contest the election is my constitutional rights and cannot be taken by anybody.

“So, if constitutional right is why they will now trigger impeachment, the courts are there, they will interpret it,” he said.