Ondo Guber: ‘PDP Won’t Hand Over To Anybody, We’ve Learnt Bitter Lessons’ — Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says having learnt bitter lessons from the 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will do better for its election this year.

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the PDP in 2020, lost the governorship election, to the late Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Makinde who spoke on Tuesday during a meeting with Ondo stakeholders at the Party’s headquarters in Abuja, pointed that PDP must be united ahead of the election.

“We have learnt from the last governorship election. Actually, you learn more when you fail than when you succeed. So, we learned bitter lessons,” Makinde said.

According to him, the governorship election in the South-West State will not be won on a platter of gold, adding that the PDP will fight to secure victory.

“For the benefit of everybody, the governorship election in Ondo state is not going to be handed over to anybody. It will be a fight. As PDP, we will fight.

“If, in the past four years ago, we had that division within us that allowed the seat to slip away from us.

“At this time, we are united and we will stay united all the way to the election. So this is a time for us to come together,” he added.

He further called for unity among party members noting that winning the governorship election in Ondo should be their focus.

“We may actually disagree on a few things, but from our own situation in Oyo state. Yes, we have disagreements, but we’re solving our problems even as we speak.

“We’re not solving it outside. We’re solving it right inside the government house.

“So, if you disagree, it’s normal. But let us win the government house and then all the areas of disagreement we will keep addressing it. We can only share success, failure is difficult to share.

“So, by God’s grace, we shall be successful in the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election,” he said.