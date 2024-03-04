Police Arrest 2 Guards, 13 Other Suspects Over Looting Of Abuja Warehouse

The Abuja Police command has revealed that it officers have arrested 15 suspects in connection with the vandalism of a warehouse belonging to the Federal Capital Development Authority.

Recall that some suspected angy residents, on Sunday morning, looted a warehouse belonging to the Federal Capital Territory Department of Agriculture in the Tasha area.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement made available on Sunday in Abuja.

She said that two security guards employed by the warehouse management were among the suspects, arrested over the vandalism of the warehouse in Tasha area of Abuja.

Adeh added that 26 bags of maize, five Motorcycles and some vandalised aluminum roofing sheets were recovered from the suspects.

The statement reads: “The FCT police command is fully informed about the impulsive attack on Agric Department Strategic food store located at Tasha, Abuja, on 2/03/2024 by some irate mobs, which resulted in the vandalism and looting of the warehouse.

READ MORE: Police Nab FCT Trader For Repackaging Local Rice Into Foreign Rice Bags

“The Command wishes to state that normalcy has since been restored to the environ and the situation is very much under control, as fifteen(15) suspects were arrested, including two local security guards employed by the warehouse management.

“Exhibits such as twenty-six (26) bags of maize, five motorcycles, and some vandalized aluminum roofings were recovered from the suspects.”