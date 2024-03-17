Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a woman for staging her own abduction in Akwa Ibom State.

The woman, from Nung Oku village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of the State, also demanded N4 million as ransom.

She was one the four kidnap victims rescued in the last one month by the police in the southern state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Waheed Ayilara, disclosed the development while addressing journalists in Uyo at the weekend.

According to him, the victim conspired with four other persons to carry out the fake abduction.

READ ALSO: “Resign Your Position To Contest Chairmanship”- LP Mocks NLC President

“A report was received on Monday from one Enobong Sampson that her sister had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding N4m as ransom.

“As a result, operatives of Anti-kidnapping Squad of the Command embarked on an intense and intelligence-driven operation to track down the kidnappers and rescue the victim.

“On Tuesday, however, the purported victim and her boyfriend were arrested at a hideout at Mbierebe Obio, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.

“She confessed to have conspired with her boyfriend and three others to proclaim her kidnap to raise money from her aunty based outside the country,” Ayilara said.