“Resign Your Position To Contest Chairmanship”- LP Mocks NLC President

The Labour Party has accused the National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, of desperately looking to replace its National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The party’s spokesman, Obiorha Ifoh, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in a letter written by the political wing of the NLC, the Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission.

The NLCPC said the that convention will be used to re-elect Abure as a ‘sole administrator’ and called for the immediate resignation of Abure as the party chairman and the constitution of a caretaker transition committee to organise a national convention.

The letter party reads: “The attention of the leadership of the Labour Party has been drawn to a press release lease titled ‘A misadventure in political mischief, mismanagement and misdemeanour gone too far’ written by the NLC’s Political Commission as an agent of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“The NLC letter did not come to us as a surprise or a shock. It was long expected before now, having known that the NLC was going to engage itself in this misadventure.

“Nigerians will recall that in 2014, NLC has been involved in a war of blackmail and attrition against the Labour Party and its leadership. It was only recently, following the civil and diplomatic approach adopted by Julius Abure when he assumed leadership that he was able to get the then President of the NLC, Ayuba Waba, and the then President of the Trade Union Congress, Olaleye Quadri, to a truce where the NLC, TUC and Labour Party agreed to work together in harmony.

“Unfortunately, the rascality of the current president of the NLC, Joe Ajero, has destroyed the successes already recorded. It must be noted that the NLC and its political commission have become a bundle of contradiction and paradox.

“At this point, the leadership of the party wants to ask the NLC, what exactly do they want? If Joe Ajero is interested in the leadership of the party, he is therefore advised to resign as the President of the NLC and join in the contest for the National Chairmanship of the party that is scheduled for the convention on the 27th of March, 2024.”