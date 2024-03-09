Six Out Of 10 Living With HIV In Nigerian Are Females

Six of 10 persons living with HIV in the country are females, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has said.

As the agency commemorates this year’s International Women’s Day, it highlighted that young women are three times more likely to encounter life-threatening health challenges compared to men in the same age group.

NACA Director-General (DG), Gambo Aliyu, said this year’s theme: “Invest in women, accelerate progress” aligns closely with the agency’s dedication to promoting gender equality and tackling the unique challenges encountered by women living with HIV/AIDS.

In a statement, Aliyu lamented that young women in Nigeria are three times more likely to be living with HIV than men.

Noting that six out of 10 persons living with HIV in the country are females, Aliyu stressed the need to invest in women.

“Investing in women is not just a financial commitment; it’s an investment in the sustainable progress of our societies.

“When we empower women, we create a transformative effect that positively impacts families, communities, and the nation as a whole,” he said.

Aliyu reaffirmed NACA’s dedication to empowering women and girls while recognising their role in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

He said the agency remains steadfast in promoting inclusive policies, ensuring access to comprehensive healthcare, and fostering education to empower women to make informed decisions regarding their sexual and reproductive health.

“Through targeted interventions and community engagement, we strive to create an environment that protects and uplifts the dignity of every woman,” Aliyu noted.

The DG commended individuals, organisations, and partners for their efforts in advancing women’s rights and the global HIV/AIDS response while urging everyone to continue their efforts without wavering.

“Together, let us continue to work towards a future where every woman can live free from the burden of HIV/AIDS,” he added.