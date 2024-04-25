

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, expressed confidence that the Party will offer solutions to Nigeria’s various challenges.

He disclosed this during the APC grand finale campaign and presentation of Party flags to 11 local council chairmanship candidates in Gombe.

While presenting APC flags to the candidates, he highlighted the party’s efforts, particularly under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, in addressing the country’s challenges and striving for its transformation.

He emphasized the positive impact of the APC manifesto and constitution at the national level under Tinubu, as well as the achievements witnessed in Gombe State under Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration.

His words: With the manifesto and the constitution of the APC, the party has achieved a lot at the national level under President Tinubu.

“And you have seen what APC has achieved in Gombe State under Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

“It is now clear that APC is the answer to Nigeria’s problems.”

Ganduje also commended the Governor for keying into the renewed hope agenda and working hard towards transforming the State.

He said the APC is proud of what has been achieved in Gombe, describing it “as one of the best progressive states in the country.”

“As long as APC remains in power, the people of the state will never lack good governance,” he added.