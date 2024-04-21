APC Voters Beat Ondo Commissioner For Allegedly Hiding Result Sheet During Guber Primary

Ondo State’s Commissioner for Health, Banji Ajaka, was on Saturday beaten by some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State for allegedly hiding the primary election result sheet.

The incident happened at Ugbo ward 3 in Ilaje Local Government Area of the State on Saturday.

The APC members at the ward, who demanded for the result sheet of the APC primary election, reportedly turned on Ajaka after electoral officers accused him of holding the sheet.

“Honourable Ajaka, the commissioner for health, received general beating in his home town as his name was mentioned by the INEC officer. Some INEC officers together with Aiyedatiwa camp that compromised the system by removing the reporting sheet from the materials given to them.

“The place was like the ocean of water for the supporters of Chief Olusola Oke. Ugbo ward 3 people were seriously angry with the ugly situation as they all believed that it is time for Chief Olusola Oke to govern this State,” an eye witness detailed.

Ajaka who confirmed the incident, described it as “inhumane and unacceptable.”

“Yes, I was attacked because they alleged that I was withholding result sheet,” he said.