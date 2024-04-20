‘Asiwaju Knows The Game, Naira Will Keep Appreciating Against Dollar’ – Shettima Assures



Kashim Shettima, Nigeria’s Vice President (VP), on Saturday, expressed optimism that the Naira would continue to appreciate against the dollar at the foreign exchange market.

Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima’s spokesperson via a statement, noted that the VP stated this at a meeting with officials of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), at the President Villa, Abuja.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ended the fuel subsidy and ensured the unification of the multiple exchange rate because the arrangement was producing billionaires overnight.

“Naira went haywire and some people were celebrating but inwardly we were laughing at them because we knew that we have the leadership to reverse the trend.

“Asiwaju knows the game, and truly the Naira is gaining and the difference will drop further,” he said.

READ ALSO: Why We Asked Nigeria To Remove Fuel Subsidy – IMF

He recalled that the quality of leadership provided by President Tinubu as Lagos Governor laid the foundation for the massive development witnessed in the state.

Shettima assured that the Tinubu administration is doing its best to address challenges in the power sector.

According to him, Tinubu’s administration is aware that power is absolutely essential for development.

He added: “We are determined to ensure that we generate jobs for our youths. Honestly, the President’s obsession is to live in a place of glory, to transform this country to a higher pedestal.

“He wants to leave a legacy, one of qualitative leadership because the hope of the black man, the hope of Africa rests with Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of you. He understands your ecosystem. In this government, you have an ally and a friend.”