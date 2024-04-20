“Obi Not Mixing Politics With Religion” – LP

The campaign organisation of the Labour Party presidential flag bearer in 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Friday, slammed media speculations, claiming that his frequent visits to churches and mosques were an act of religious politics deployed to boost his profile ahead of the 2027 election.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Obi came under heavy criticism last month, during the Ramadan season where he was spotted visiting some mosques to celebrate Iftar with the Muslim faithful.

However, in a statement released in Abuja on Friday, the chief spokesman of Obi’s presidential campaign organisation, Yunusa Tanko, noted that the former Anambra governor acts of philanthropy and altruism transcend the complex institution of politics and religion.

Yunusa said: “Obi’s visit to churches and mosques is purely prompted by his urge to help the less privileged and has nothing to do with political campaigns. In these places, Obi had given messages of hope to lift the spirit of the downtrodden.

“He hastily and never talked about politics, abused anybody, or indulged in name-calling.

“For instance, during the Ramadan period, Obi visited some praying centres in the North and South breaking fast with Muslim faithful, donating some items to help ameliorate their sufferings and further providing basic amenities such as potable water in some communities.”