Budget Padding: Only Senate Can Reverse Ningi’ Suspension – Spokesperson

The spokesperson for the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu, has said that only the Red Chamber has the right to decide on the suspension of one of its members, representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi.

Recall that Ningi was suspended by the Senate for alleging that the National Assembly padded the 2024 Renewed Hope Budget with the total sum of N3.7tn.

However, his suspension came after a motion by Senator Adeola Solomon, Ogun West, moved against the Bauchi’s lawmaker, over a breach of privilege.

Meanwhile, responding to whether Ningi had been reinstated, the Senate spokesperson said:“Only the Senate has the statutory power to reinstate Ningi.

“Senator Ningi was collectively suspended by the Senate and there is no decision that can be taken unless the Senate resumes. The Senate is currently on recess and no decision can be taken while the Senate is still on break.

“He was suspended in the open, in the presence of everyone, with the involvement of 108 other lawmakers and Ningi himself. So, a decision cannot be taken haphazardly.”