‘Electricity Tariff Should Be Increased For Those That Can Afford It’ — Obi Backs FG

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government made the right decision increasing the electricity tariff for power consumers.

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approved a tariff hike last week for Band A customers.

The former Anambra State Governor noted that it was the solution to Nigeria’s electricity challenges.

He stressed that a tariff increase for urban areas that can afford it is understandable.

“The solution is very simple (referring to electricity tariff hike), you can increase the tariff for those in areas where they can afford it.

“We must do a lot in power generation because it has taken so long. But we have to take into consideration that the majority of Nigerians are suffering.

“So we need to support people in those areas to be able to live and be able to produce something.

“When they start to produce something, we are pushing them out of poverty, and that’s where my theory of moving from consumption to production comes in,” he said.