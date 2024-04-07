Leadership Crisis: ‘I’m For Peace, Not Leaving Labour Party’ — Obi Replies NLC

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Sunday, reacted to reports suggesting a exist from the Party amidst its ongoing leadership crisis.

In a chat with newsmen in Gombe State after donating a borehole to the ram market in Tike Pantami on Sunday, Obi dismissed speculations of joining the Social Democratic Party.

Recall that Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) through its spokesman Benson Upah, stated that the congress would not obstruct his leave the Party.

“The right of choice is available to Mr Obi. If he chooses to leave the party, that is his preference. We can’t sit in judgment over him on that. But if he chooses to remain, of course, Peter Obi is an asset any day. I rest my case on that,” he had said.

Reacting while fielding questions, Obi said, “No, there is no such thing. I’m for peace, I like peace. I believe we are one people. Our concentration should be on peace, and I believe that we will resolve all situations.”

While reacting to a possible collaboration with former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the LP candidate said, “Well, I’m more interested now in Nigeria’s success today than tomorrow. We are always concentrating on the election rather than what Nigerians are going through. My commitment is about Nigerians living in a better society, given a better life, and that’s my concern.”

Decrying the increased electricity tariff for Band A consumers by the Federal Government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Obi urged stakeholders to be strategic, saying, “We should all think it through, see how we can provide remedy. How we can deal with it, especially as it concerns the poor areas?

“Everywhere in the world, those living in Band A areas pay more while those in rural areas are subsidised. That is how it works.”