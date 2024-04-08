Hardship: Transporter Delaying Distribution Of FG Palliatives – Kogi Govt

The Kogi State Government has revealed that transporters are behind the delay in the distribution of the Federal Government palliatives.

According to him, not all the allocated palliatives accruing to the state have been received.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Mouktar Atimah, in a statement on Sunday, said that the state has received approximately 95% of the palliative items from the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency.

However, Atimah, blamed the delay on transporters engaged by the Federal Government.

He said: “The food items allocated to the state have not been fully received due to delays caused by the transporter.

“The Governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, who understands the plight of the people amidst the current economic hardships in the country, would have preferred to distribute the palliative food items long ago to alleviate the suffering of the people if the items had been delivered promptly as expected.

“Hopefully, the food items will be fully received and distributed to the vulnerable populations across the state soon.

“The state government, under the leadership of our governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, and Mouktari Atimah, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, acknowledges the patience, resilience, and cooperation of the citizens of the state.”