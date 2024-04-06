Gunmen Invade Kogi Communities, Kill 19 People, Set Houses Ablaze

Two communities, Agojeju Odo and Abejukolo in Omala local government area of Kogi state have been invaded by suspected herdsmen.

It was gathered that no fewer than 19 people have been killed while yet to be identified number of houses have been reportedly burnt to ashes.

Eye witness told PUNCH in Lokoja on Friday that the incident happened on Thursday when the culprits mobilised in a reprisal attack and invaded the two communities inflicting damages.

The gunmen extended their onslaught to the town of Agojeju Odo, Ajokpachi Odo, Bagaji and her environs destroying their farm produce with ease in attempt to draw them into the conflict.

However, the public relations officer of the Kogi state police command, SP William Aya while confirming the incident said that 19 people were killed in the communal clashes that occurred on Thursday.

Aya added that some officers and men of the state police command, counter terrorism unit and the army have been mobilised to restore normalcy in the area

He said: “As soon as we got wind of the incident, the Commissioner of police mobilised all units including counter terrorism unit, army and other sister security agencies to the area to restore normalcy.

“As we speak peace has returned to the communities.”