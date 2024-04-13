13 Passengers Burnt To Death, Two Injured In Kogi Auto Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that no fewer than thirteen persons have died while two were injured in an auto crash in Kogi State.

Disclosing this to the public, the state’s FRSC Sector Commander, Samuel Oyedeji, said that the accident occurred around 7:30pm on Sunday.

He said that the accident involving a commercial Sharon bus and an articulated cement truck, occurred by Obajana Market along Obajana -Lokoja Road in Lokoja Local Government Area of the state.

The sector commander said that the Sharon bus had packed behind a truck around the market for passengers to buy some things when the cement truck lost brake and rammed into it from behind.

He said: “As soon as the truck rammed into the bus, it immediately went into flame and burnt virtually all the passengers inside it.

“Also burnt were the bus, two trucks and a motorcycle.

“Our personnel, who were on rescue operations with Red Cross Nigeria and Police officers, couldn’t save the situation due the fierceness of the fire

“But the charred remains of the affected persons were collected while the two injured persons have been taken to Fisayo Hospital, Obajana for medical attention.”