‘I’ll Help Obaseki’s Candidate Win Guber Poll’ – Edo New Deputy Gov.

Marvellous Omobayo Godwins, the newly sworn-in Deputy Governor of Edo State, has promised to ensure the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s anointed candidate, Asue Ighodalo, in the September gubernatorial election.

His assurance follows the impeachment of the former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Omobayo, who had contested a House of Representatives seat under the Labour Party during the 2023 general elections, was sworn in on Monday by Edo Chief Judge, Daniel Okungbowa.

READ ALSO: Over 3,500 People Die Of Hepatitis Viruses Daily – WHO

During a chat with Arise News, Omobayo said, “Six months is a very short time. If you consider data, there could be a bridge. I’m not expecting so much because there’s already a plan on the ground. I inherited the plan.”

He added that his focus was on assisting Governor Obaseki in concluding his term successfully and providing crucial support to bolster the campaign of the PDP governorship candidate.

“My own intention is to assist the governor in finishing very well and to make one or two technical or political inputs to add to the votes that we envisage in September,” he said.