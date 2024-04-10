Shaibu To Petition CJN Against Edo Chief Judge Over Impeachment Saga



Philip Shaibu, embattled former Deputy Governor of Edo State, has resolved to write a petition against the Chief Judge of the State, Daniel Okungbowa.

This is as he was impeached on Monday by the Edo State House of Assembly.

The impeachment followed the adoption of the report of a seven-man investigative panel set up by Okungbowa, and headed by S. A. Omonuwa, a retired Justice.

Shaibu will submit his petition to Olukayode Ariwoola, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

In a letter signed by Adaze Emwanta, his counsel, and addressed to the CJN, Shaibu is seeking to obtain a complaint form to file a formal petition against Okungbowa.

Emwanta, in the letter, raised allegations of misconduct and abuse of office against the Edo chief judge.

“We write as Solicitors to Rt Hon. Philip Shaibu, who until this morning was Deputy Governor of Edo state,” the letter reads.

“Rt Hon Philip Shaibu has instructed us to file a formal complaint to your Council against Hon Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Chief Judge of Edo state for abuse of office, official misconduct and desecration of his oath of office.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to formally request a complaint form prescribed under the Judicial Discipline Regulations 2017, to enable our client to file his complaint against the subject Judge.”