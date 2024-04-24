Obi Never Believed In Labour Party’s Ideologies — Okupe

Former Director-General of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign, Doyin Okupe, on Tuesday, posited that Peter Obi, LP’s 2023 presidential candidate, never embraced the Party’s ideologies.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television, he described LP as a special-purpose vehicle utilized by Obi for the presidential poll.

Okupe, who resigned from the party in January citing ideological disparities, emphasized that his association with the Party ceased immediately after Obi’s electoral defeat.

“Peter Obi does not align with labour principles. He is not leftist; he is a trader, a businessman, akin to myself. I am a liberal democrat, advocating for liberal democracy and free enterprise,” Okupe said.

Reacting to the claims, Yunusa Tanko, the chief spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Campaign Committee, dismissed Okupe’s comments as trivial, asserting that Obi is focused on addressing pressing issues affecting Nigeria.

“Peter Obi is primarily dedicated to fulfilling his promises to the Nigerian people. Often, politicians divert attention to trivial matters, but Obi is committed to contributing to solving Nigeria’s challenges,” Tanko said.