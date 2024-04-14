Oyo Secretariat Invasion: ‘Shoot Me’ – Governor’s Aide Dares Agitators; Igboho, Akintoye Denies Involvement

Sunday Odukoya, the Executive Assistant to the Oyo State Governor on Security, on Saturday, dared Yoruba Nation agitators who invaded the Government Secretariat at Agodi in Ibadan, to gun him down rather than attack the police officers who came around to disperse them.

Recall that scores of members of the group stormed the secretariat to hoist their flag in the area before they were demobilised by the combined team of security operatives.

Odukoya, sighted in a video confronting the agitators, said “Shoot me, don’t shoot police officers because I was the one that called them. So, you don’t need to confront them. They came here to do their official duties, just shoot me. You invaded this place. Who did you take permission from? I was talking to you, and you are talking to another person.

“This is Governor’s Office. You don’t have the right to just come in without any invitation. Can you just come to the Governor’s Office without an invitation? It is not done!:

Consequently, 20 suspected Yoruba nation agitators were arrested by security personnel for their alleged role in the invasion.

Meanwhile, leading activists such as Sunday Igboho and Banji Akintoye, have distanced themselves from the invasion of the Oyo State Government Secretariat.

Reacting to the incident, Igboho, speaking through his media aide, Olayemi Koiki, in a Facebook Live said, he was not aware and not part of it.

“I know nothing about it and I don’t know those behind it. If we want to organise a rally or any Yoruba Nation activity, we usually make an announcement beforehand,” he said.

“Any person that said he is agitating for Yoruba Nation and is going to attack government facilities, that person or group is on his own; I don’t know anything about it,” he added.

Akintoye, the former leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, alleged that another separatist leader, Abiola Onitiri, was behind the incident in Oyo state.

“I have spoken to Sunday Igboho. Some people sent them to make sure that they disrupt the Yoruba self-determination struggle.”

“I was informed a few minutes ago that some people who said they are followers of Onitiri have come to take over the government of Yorubaland, and that they have arrived in Ibadan. We in this struggle don’t act in that manner,” he said.