‘Total Disregard For Nigerians’ Plight’ — PRP Slams FG Over Electricity Tariff Hike

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has faulted the Federal Government’s decision to increase electricity tariff by over 300%.

According to the Party, the move is insensitive and a blatant disregard for the citizens’ welfare.

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission granted approval to distribution companies to raise electricity rates to N225 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from N68 for urban consumers this month.

Reacting in a Wednesday statement issued by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, the Party decried that in light of the removal of fuel subsidy and devaluation of the naira, the tariff hike will heighten living expenses and increase hardship for Nigerians.

“As a party dedicated to advocating for the well-being of the people, we share the deep concern and shock experienced by millions of Nigerians grappling with the harsh realities of survival. The government’s decision reflects insensitivity and a complete disregard for the citizens’ plight,” the statement read partly .

The Party however called upon the government to reconsider its decision and prioritize the welfare of its citizens.

PRP also urged authorities to explore alternative solutions that would alleviate rather than exacerbate the suffering of Nigerians, including investing in the exploration and expansion of renewable energy sources such as solar, biogas, and wind energy.

“The current economic climate necessitates empathy, comprehension, and concerted efforts to uplift the people, not policies that deepen their hardship,” the statement added.