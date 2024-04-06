Two Siblings Feared Killed As Truck Crushes Motorcycle In Ondo

A yet to be identified truck has reportedly crushed two persons to death on Saturday, in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened along the Ore-Okitipupa Expressway, in the Idi Mango area of the community, involved a truck and a motorcycle.

A source who told PUNCH said that the accident was a result of the motorcyclist’s recklessness.

The source added that the motorcycle slipped and rammed into the truck which was coming from the opposite direction.

He, noted that the driver of the truck escaped from the scene for fear of being lynched.

The source said: “The motorcycle slipped and rammed into the truck which was coming from Okitipupa.

“The two boys who are siblings died on the spot. The driver of the truck ran away while the truck has been taken to the police station in Ore.”

However, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Ezekiel Son’Allah, confirmed the incident, adding that, the accident occurred due to wrong overtaking and speed limit violations.

Son’Allah said: “Two people died in the accident, and it was a result of wrong overtaking and speed limit violation.

“The victims’ corpses were deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital Ore. The crashed vehicles were handed over to NPF, Ore Division.”