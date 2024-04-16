We’ve Rescued Over 1000 Abductees Without Ransom – Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), on Monday, said the Federal Government has successfully rescued more than 1,000 victims of verified mass abductions across the country without succumbing to ransom demands.

Speaking while welcoming 22 rescued students and staff of the Federal University Gusau, Ribadu highlighted the covert operations conducted over the past few months, emphasizing the government’s commitment to liberating unlawfully held captives.

Ribadu stated, “We have quietly liberated over a thousand victims, ensuring their privacy and safety without unnecessary publicity.

“Rescues have been carried out in various states, including Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Katsina, Taraba, Adamawa, and others.”

Acknowledging the success of these operations, he expressed optimism about the ongoing efforts to address mass abductions, underscoring the government’s determination to prevent further incidents.

READ ALSO: Soldier Who Killed Lover Not Repentant Boko Haram Terrorist But Civilian JTF Member — Army Reveals

“These efforts have yielded positive results, evident in the recent rescues. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of all citizens,” he affirmed.

He further assured that the rescued victims were unharmed, with no reports of molestation among female abductees, signalling a departure from past incidents.

While crediting the collaborative efforts of security forces, armed forces, police, and intelligence agencies for the successful outcomes, he commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his dedicated efforts in tackling insecurity, noting significant progress in curbing terrorist attacks in recent times.

The rescued individuals, comprising female students, male artisans, a private security guard, and a protocol officer, were abducted from the Federal University Gusau during a bandit attack on Sept. 22, 2023, at Sabon Gida in Gusau.