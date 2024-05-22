Farmer-Herder Crisis: I Spend N90m Yearly On Cattle, There’s No Way Peasant Herders Can Afford Ranching — Senator

Senator representing Kebbi South, Garba Maidoki, says that annually, he spends nothing less than N90 million on his cattle.

Maidoki said this on Tuesday while contributing to a debate on a motion sponsored by Isah Jibrin, Senator representing Kogi.

Jibrin had drawn the attention of his colleagues to recent killings in Omala Local Government Area by suspected herders.

The senator lamented that the Kebbi State government spends N500 million on the army, yet no security.

His words: “I have a farm Mr President, you are aware of that. I spend N90 million to feed those cows annually. Without help, there is no way a peasant herder can do ranching.

“My people from my senatorial district came to tell me that their lives are under threat. I directed them to the governor. Unfortunately, he was not on seat and days later 20 of them were killed.

“My governor said every month, he spends N500 million on the army. Where is the money we appropriate? I think we have a problem if the army will depend on a governor before it does an operation.”

Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, on his part, said a national summit should be organised to look at the farmer-herder crisis holistically.

“Every other week, we have had to pass motions, invite service chiefs to tell us what they are doing about killings.

“Maybe this senate should set up an ad hoc committee that reflects diversity to conduct a public hearing [to find solutions]. Invite people who have solutions to look at it holistically,” he said.

Ahmad Lawan, Senator representing Yobe North, said the Federal Government should invest in the livestock industry as a way of putting an end to the crisis.

“This is a security issue as much as it is an economic issue. We should say it as it is because we are looking for solutions. We must continue to protect the lives and property of our citizens. That is the essence of governance.

“The livestock industry is worth over N30 trillion. We cannot ignore it. We must ensure that the federal government resuscitate the livelihoods of those (herders) who want to remain within the boundaries of the law.

“I like the idea of conducting a national summit on livestock development. We have to be decisive in funding our security agencies,” the former Senate President said.

Thereafter, the upper legislative chamber resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to organise a national summit on the farmer-herder crisis.