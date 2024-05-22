Biafra Heroes Day: IPOB Declares Sit-At-Home Warns WAEC, UNIZIK Over Scheduled Activity

The Indigenous People of Biafra, warned the Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Prof. Charles Esimone, and West African Examination Council.

The group urged UNIZIK and WAEC to postpone all activities, scheduled on May 30th, 2024, as IPOB set to mark heroes day in the South East region.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the University’s convocation ceremony and WAEC exam will also happen on the same day, as planned.

In a statement issued by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that Prof. Esimone ought to know that 30th of May every year is Biafra Heroes Day and should not fix any programs of his University on that day, adding that WAEC should have known that that day is sacrosanct to all Igbo men and women.

The statement partly reads: “Dear Professor Charles Okechukwu Esimone Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, UNIZIK Anambra State.

“The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, led by our indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to your proposed University’s Convocation date of 30th May, 2024 and the WAEC examinations for the same day.

“We urge you to kindly reschedule your convocation and exams to a new date because 30th of May, is the Biafra Heroes Day and a sit-at-home for all Biafrans in the Biafra land.

“Dear VC Esimone, if you consider yourself a Biafra, you ought to know that 30th of May is a Biafra Heroes day. And WAEC board members, Biafra Heroes day is sacrosanct to Ndigbo, you dare not fix your exam on that day if you have respect for Igbo race.

“Nevertheless, we are reminding you and the UNIZIK University Management and WAEC board that May 30 of every year is a sacred day set aside to honour Biafra heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate prize and sacrifice for the survival of Biafrans.

“That day remains sacred and a day that Biafrans sit-at-home to remember and honour our heroes who fell during the Nigerian genocidal war against Biafrans between 1967 to 1970.

“Movement of persons and vehicles are not allowed except those on essential or emergency services such as Journalists, health workers, Ambulance, Fire Service, Filling stations and Hospitals etc.

“If anything happens to those children they want to bring out that day they will regret doing so. By this open letter, to you IPoB is calling on the Vice Chancellor and the Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka, WAEC and any other person or group that scheduled any program for 30th May, 2024, to postpone such program. Biafra Heroes Day takes precedence over any program in Biafra land on that day.

“Don’t endanger yourself for an hour-long ceremony. In the past, Nigeria security forces and their collaborators have killed and set some cars of those found on the road ablaze any time IPoB calls for sit-at-home, just to blackmail IPoB. Don’t be a victim.

“IPoB is therefore, warning all the persons and institutions paid to insult and desecrate the memories of our fallen heroes that their sponsors will not be there to save them when the rain starts falling on them.”