Labour Insists On ₦494,000 Minimum Wage, Rejects FG’s Fresh ₦60,000 Offer

The Organised Labour has rejected a fresh minimum wage proposal by the Federal Government.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the President Bola Tinubu’s led administration, added a sum of N3,000 to its initial proposed N57,000 minimum wage, making it N60,000 on Tuesday, during a meeting of the tripartite committee on minimum wage in Abuja.

It was gathered that the organised labour, comprising the Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria Labour Congress, also went down by N3,000 from its last proposal of N497,000 during the last minimum wage meeting.

A source from the union told PUNCH, before the meeting started, that the union would only go lower if the government went higher on its demands.

He said: “This is simply a case of if they go higher, we will go lower. They need to propose something reasonable for us to propose something lower too. There is no two-way about it.

“Also, we have a way of meeting as members of the Labour before each committee meeting. This will help us to take a uniform stand by the time we get to the meeting front.

“So as long as the government is ready to present something reasonable, we will meet them in the middle.”