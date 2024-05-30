Minimum Wage: Organised Labour To Resume Talks With FG On Friday



The Federal Government and Organised Labour will resume negotiation on a new national minimum wage on Friday.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, confirmed the development following a Wednesday letter by the Chairman of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage inviting Labour to the table.

A copy of the letter was signed by the Secretary of the Committee, Ekpo Nta.

Ajaero confirmed that organised labour will honour the invitation but warned that the discussion will not be a “monologue.”

READ ALSO: Labour Insists On ₦494,000 Minimum Wage, Rejects FG’s Fresh ₦60,000 Offer

His words: “Yes, we will attend but you know our ultimatum expires on Friday. If they present a better offer on Friday we will accept it.

“But we will not attend the meeting for the sake of talks. We will not go into a monologue.”

Recall that the dialogue between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour was unsuccessful on Tuesday after the government and Organised Private Sector (OPS) raised their offers to N60,000.

The government added N3,000 to its initial offer of N57,000 proposed last week, taking the total figure to N60,000, but it was rejected by labour at the meeting.