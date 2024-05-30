Insecurity: My Elder Brother Was Killed By Bandits, Left Three Wives, 27 Children – Katsina Gov

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, on Wednesday, lamented the vicious activities of rampaging bandits in the State.

Speaking at a press briefing for his one year in office, the Governor disclosed that his elder brother was killed by bandits.

He stated that the news of bandits’ attacks in the beleaguered North-West State makes him sick at heart and fills him with sorrow.

“My saddest moment is when I receive calls that people were killed, houses burnt and women raped by bandits in a particular village. The only way to appreciate that is to put yourself in their shoes, and you will feel it.

“I have developed that feeling and it remained with me because my senior brother was killed by bandits. He left behind three wives and 27 children,” he said.

The Governor stated that many of the local government areas under the siege of the bandits have been liberated, noting that when his administration assumed office, 22 out of the 34 Local Governments were severely affected by insecurity.

He noted that the creation of the community security watch corps by the state government has helped to check the menace of banditry.

The Governor added that due to the immense heat that have been turned on on the criminals, they have now resorted to go after residents of hard-to-reach enclaves at night, making it difficult for the security operatives to respond easily.

He further advocated the creation of state police in the country, saying: “Before I became governor, I was a critic of the state police. It is now that I see the importance of that.”

Radda further said that bad eggs in society are affecting the ongoing efforts in the fight against insecurity in the state.

“There was a village head who was arrested for collecting N700,000 to allow bandits to attack the village and kill over 30 people,” he said