Suleja Prison Was Built With Mud 100 Years Ago – Senate Reveals

The Nigerian Senate has shed light on the reason behind the recent collapse of the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre, that led to the recent escape of inmates.

While the collapse was attributed to the deteriorated state of the prison infrastructure, the Red Chamber noted the facility was constructed with mud over a century ago.

Following a closed-door session with Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, clarified that the incident at Suleja was not a typical jailbreak but rather a consequence of the dilapidated condition of the prison walls, weakened by age and r heavy rainfall.

READ ALSO: Ogun Police Neutralise Two Kidnappers, Rescue Three Indians, Recover N7.9m

Oshiomhole said, “I know exactly that this particular prison was built in 1914. I think that was the year of Southern and Northern Nigeria amalgamation for about 200 people. And they now have about 419 inmates. And some of these places were built with mud.”

He further emphasized that the incident was not a deliberate jailbreak.

Despite the escape, efforts by the Minister and security agencies have led to the re-arrest of some inmates, with ongoing efforts to track down others.

In response to the incident, the Senate expressed satisfaction with the Minister’s briefing but stressed the need to modernise prison facilities to meet contemporary standards.