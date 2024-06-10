Rivers Crisis: Court Affirms 27 Pro Wike’s Lawmakers As PDP Members

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has affirmed that Martin Amaewhule and other 26 members of the state’s House of Assembly, are still members of the People’s Democratic Party.

It was gathered that the Court, in a ruling on Monday, dismissed a suit filed by Wosa Amadi and three others seeking to declare the seats of the 27 lawmakers vacant following their defection to the All Progressives Congress in December 2023.

In his judgement, the Presiding Judge, Justice Okogbule Gbasam, ruled that Martin Amaewhule and the 26 other lawmakers are still members of the PDP.

Justice Gbasam further held that membership of a party is only proven by being listed on the party’s register, or by membership card, adding that television ceremonies and or verbal statements, were not enough to show the same.

He further posited that the state government is bound by the laws made by the Assembly, as they are still members of the PDP, and as such, haven’t lost their seats.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the political atmosphere in Rivers State has led to factions within the state’s House of Assembly.

Some believed to be loyalists of the former governor, Nyesom Wike, while some are for the state Governor, Sim Fubara.

Crisis erupted between the two factions when Wike’s loyalists threatened Impeachment of Governor Fubara over alleged misuse of power.