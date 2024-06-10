Angry Ondo Youths Storm Streets, Protest Over EFCC Raid, Arrest Of 127 (Video)

Some angry youths in Akure, Ondo state’s capital, stormed the street on Monday, protested over the recent raid by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Recall that the anti-graft agency reportedly arrested 127 people at two nightclubs over alleged internet fraud activities, on Saturday.

It was gathered that some vehicles, telephones and laptops belonging to the fun seekers were seized by the EFCC operatives.

Meanwhile, the protesters today, stormed the major streets in Akure, marched to the governor’s office in Alagbaka to show their grievances and called for their release.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the demonstrators, identified as Tobi Akinnubi, lamented over the action of thr anti-graft agency.

He said: “In Nigeria now, youths cannot use phone, laptop, they can’t drive cars because EFCC sees them as fraudsters. Our ladies have taken away, do they committed any offense? This is purely brutality. Enough is enough and we must put an end to this.

“We demand justice on this actions, the Federal Government should please look into this case because we can’t continue like this.”