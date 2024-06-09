Rivers Govt To Spend N19.6bn To Reconstruct Demolished Assembly Complex

The Rivers State government has approved N19.6 billion to rebuild the demolished complex of the State House of Assembly.

The approval was given at the State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, at the weekend.

Recall that on October 30, 2023, fire razed a section of assembly complex.

The incident occurred during a period when the assembly moved to impeach Fubara as State Governor.

The State however commenced the demolition of the auditorium in December, citing “renovation purposes”, amid insinuations that there was a political undertone to the incident.

In a statement, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara’s chief Press Secretary, said some other contracts approved by the council included the construction of Kalaibiama/Epellema road, completion of four zonal hospitals across the State and renovation of Bonny general hospital.

Others are the renovation and upgrade of the neuropsychiatric hospital, Rumuigbo, and the construction of the new general hospital at Rumuigbo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

Permanent Secretary of the Rivers Ministry of Special Projects, Roland Obed-Whyte, said the contract to renovate the Assembly has been awarded to Monier construction company.

He confirmed that the construction would cost N19.6 billion over nine months.

His words: “This contract has been awarded to Monier Construction Company Nigeria Limited (MCC) at the cost of N19,566, 621, 284. 24 kobo with a completion duration of nine months.

“This Rivers State House of Assembly Building Complex comprises about 34 ensuite offices, a storey building with an elevator, gallery, meeting rooms and conference hall. It also includes renovating and refurbishing other existing structures within the House of Assembly Complex. It also includes the provision of ambulance and other external works.”