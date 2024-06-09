Tinubu Names Abuja Road After Chinua Achebe



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has named the M18 road in the Guzape district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as Chinua Achebe expressway.

Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, said the President inaugurated the expressway on Saturday before naming it after the late renowned novelist.

He said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Commissions the M18 road infrastructure in Guzape District of Abuja. Names road after Nigerian Novelist and Poet, late Professor Chinua Achebe.”

READ ALSO: Wike Delivers On His Promises, Has Demonstrated Capacity – Tinubu

Achebe died in 2013 at the age of 83. He was a Nigerian novelist, poet, and critic who is regarded as one of the fathers of modern African literature.

Recall that on Tuesday, Tinubu named the inaugurated arterial road N20 from the northern parkway to the outer northern expressway (ONEX) in the nation’s capital after Wole Soyinka, a famous playwright.

Soyinka is the first African to win the Nobel Prize for literature.

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, had said the naming of the road after Soyinka was recommended by the FCT administration.