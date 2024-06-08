Wike Delivers On His Promises, Has Demonstrated Capacity – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has again lauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, as one who provided exceptional leadership at a trying time for the country.

According to him, Wike is a team leader who delivers on his promises.

He disclosed this on Saturday during the inauguration of a road in Guzape District of the FCT.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted the him as saying: “It has been a very challenging time for us in the country. We are still retooling and rejigging our financial system to bring prosperity and relief to the people of this country.

“You have demonstrated the capacity to build a team, lead a team, and deliver on promises. I commend you, well done.”

Also speaking, Wike said the contract was initially awarded in 2003 at the cost of N14 billion and was divided into lots 1 and 2 to Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company Nigeria Limited and Gilmor Engineering Limited.

Wike commended Tinubu for not abandoning the project because government is a continuum.

“Dantata had left the site for long. We had to bring them back after the president approved a memorandum to that effect,” he said.

Wike also appealed to Tinubu to give his nod to naming the Guzape District Lot II, Road M18 after Chinua Achebe and another road within the same district after J. P. Clark.

“Just like what you did last time, there are a lot of Nigerians who have one way or the other have made their own contributions, particularly in writing, literary works.

“So many of them have made Nigeria proud, people like Chinua Achebe and J. P. Clark. Your Excellency, I want to appeal to you that this road be named Chinua Achebe and then another road within this same district be named J. P. Clark.

“This is my appeal to you, because they have also have contributed just like our noble laureate did. I also want to beg you to speak to our people, the residents of Abuja. I know they are watching you and they are happy every day,” he said.