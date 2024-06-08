State Governors Are Extremely Rich, Can Afford To Pay N60,000 Minimum Wage – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has posited that each Governors of the 36 States of the Federation are capable of paying the new minimum wage proposed by the Federal Government.

According to the NLC, said allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, to states is enough to pay the new minimum wage.

Benson Upah, NLC’s spokesman said this on Saturday in reaction to comments by State Governors that the proposed N60,000 minimum wage “cannot fly.”

He further accused the State governors of acting in bad faith.

“We do believe the governors have acted in bad faith. It is unheard of for such a statement to be issued to the world in the middle of an ongoing negotiation. It is certainly in bad taste.

“As for the veracity of their claim, nothing can be further from the truth as FAAC allocations have since moved from N700 billion to N1.2 trillion making the governments extremely rich at the expense of the people.

“All that the governors need to do to be able to pay a reasonable national minimum wage (not even the N60,000) is cut down on the high cost of governance, minimise corruption as well as prioritise the welfare of workers,” the statement read.