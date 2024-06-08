Tinubu Gave Me Free Hand, Never Interfered With My Work As FCT Minister — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for granting him a peaceful working atmosphere.

The former governor of Rivers State, who assumed office in August 21, 2023, led this out while commissioning the Guzape Plot II Infrastructure Project in Abuja, the on Saturday.

Wike expressed his pleasure over how President Tinubu gave him free hand to perform his duty as the FCT Minister.

He said: “Since I assumed office in August 21, 2023, you have never one day interfered in my work,” Wike said to the applause of the gathering.

“Never one day have you called me that this is what you want, you have never. Sometimes, I pretend I will come to you and say, ‘Are there people complaining?’ You will tell me ‘Have I ever called you one day? So don’t bother yourself, go and do your job.’

“I must say I and the Minister of State, we are sincerely happy that you gave us the free hand to work and this is what we are seeing today.

The minister also vowed that the FCT Administration is committed to complete the projects in the diplomatic area of Abuja.