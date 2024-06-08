2023 Election: “Tinubu Is The Most Capable Among All Presidential Candidates” – Former Peter Obi’s Campaign DG

Former Labour Party’s chieftain, Doyin Okupe, has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is better than all presidential candidates in the last 2023 general election.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Okupe was Peter Obi’s campaign director general before he later stepped down for Akin Osuntokun due to corruption allegations leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

The former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, while responding to questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, disclosed that he had worked with Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party, Obi of LP, including Tinubu of the rulling All Progressive Congress.

He noted that the former Lagos state governor is more capable than all the three major candidates that contested for the presidential post.

Okupe said: “Let me tell you, of all the people that actually ran for President in 2023, by the benefit of hindsight, Bola Tinubu is the best.

“I have seen Peter Obi, I have been with Atiku Abubakar, I also knew Bola Tinubu many years ago. I have not seen him in the last 7 to 8 years, that is not the point but he is the best in terms of capability, commitment and knowledge.”

“You know people keep underestimating what he did in Lagos, what he did in Lagos was a wonderful job. I went and I met and I sat with him for three(3) hours and he took me through what they were doing and what they will do, and I was impressed, I was heavily impressed.”