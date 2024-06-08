Flavour’s Wife Mourns Father-In-Law, Celebrates His Life

Sandra Okagbue, the wife of award-winning musician Chinedu Okoli, well known as Flavour, has lamented the death of her father-in-law.

It should be noted that on Wednesday, May 22nd the singer had announced the demise of his father via his Twitter page, with an emotional video, telling him to rest well.

Mourning him, Sandra posted new pictures of herself on her Instagram profile in advance of his funeral today, wishing him a very fond farewell in the message.

She added that they are gathering today to celebrate life rather than to mourn.

She mentioned how her late father-in-law was a remarkable man who would always be an inspiration to many.

She wrote,

“Today, we gather not in sorrow, but in celebration of life of a remarkable man that was and always will be an icon to many.

Farewell my father-in-law, Pa Benjamin Okoli”.

