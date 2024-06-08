World Cup Qualifiers: “I’m Not Shaken, We Know What’s At Stake” – Finidi George

Super Eagles manager, Finidi George has reacted to a disappointing draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at Godswill Akpabio Stadium, in Uyo.

The 53 years old expressed confidence that the Eagles will get back on track in their next World Cup Qualifiers game.

Recall that a goal from Dele Bashiru rescued a point for the Nigeria’s side on Friday night.

They are now fifth out of six teams in Group C, with just three points from as many matches.

Lesotho lead the group with five points, one point ahead of Rwanda and Benin, while South Africa sit fourth and Zimbabwe are bottom with two points.

Reacting to the draw in a post match interview yesterday in Uyo, Coach Finidi, expressed optimism that it is not yet over for his boys, adding that no reason for him to run helter scatter due to the game’s outcome.

He said: “I am not shaken, I am relaxed, we know what is at stake, we know we have to qualify (for the World Cup), but that does not mean we have to run helter skelter because of the draw.

“We dropped points and that should not break us, a positive result will change the narrative.

“It is not the best result we wanted, we have to get our heads up and work for the next game (Benin).”

The Super Eagles will take on Benin in Abidjan on Monday as they seek to kick their World Cup qualifying campaign into next level before it breaks until March 2025.