Celine Dion Opens Up About Her Struggles With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion, a veteran Canadian singer, has spoken up about her battles with Stiff Person Syndrome and how it affects her health.

In an interview with NBC News, which was posted on YouTube Friday, the 56-year-old singer revealed that she feels like she’s “being strangled.”

Dion added that she frequently experiences cramping and has even damaged some ribs.

“It’s like somebody is strangling you. It’s like somebody is pushing your larynx/pharynx. It was like talking like that, and you cannot go high or lower,” she said.

“It feels like, if I point my feet, they will stay in (that position). Or, if I cook – because I love to cook – my fingers, my hands, will get in position … It’s cramping but it’s like in a position where you cannot unlock them.”

“I have broken ribs at one point because sometimes when its very severe, it can break.”

It should be noted that Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition in 2022.

Watch the interview below…