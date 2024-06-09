Nigerian Teenagers Trafficked For Prostitution Rescued In Ghana

Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, says over 10 teenage girls trafficked to Ghana have been rescued.

The young girls between the ages of 15 and 18 were said to have been lured into prostitution in Ghana.

Reacting to the development at the weekend, Dabiri-Erewa said the suspected trafficker has been arrested by law enforcement officers in Ghana.

“These are young girls trafficked to Ghana for prostitution. We thank Chief Callistus, chairman, of NIDO Ghana for ensuring the arrest of the evil perpetrators,” she wrote on X.

The NiDCOM chair said the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) will take up the case.

Fatima Waziri-Azi, Director-General (DG) of NAPTIP, had earlier this month revealed that some orphanages in the country are under investigation over infractions that can be categorised as human trafficking.

In April, troops of the Nigerian Army in Lagos arrested a suspected human trafficker identified as Olushola Areke.

The suspect was accused of kidnapping one Fayoke Kunle, a 22-year-old girl.