“Subsidy Is Totally Gone, Disregard Unofficial Leaked Documents” – FG Tells Nigerians

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration has insisted that the era of petrol subsidy is gone totally.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Federal government on Thursday, made this known while reacting to a leaked draft copy report of the Accelerated Stabilization and Advancement Plan (ASAP) presented to President Tinubu by the finance minister, Wale Edun, on Tuesday.

According to PUNCH, the ASAP, was designed to address key challenges affecting the reform initiatives and stimulate development in various sectors of the economy, showed that the estimated expenditure on fuel subsidy for 2024 is N5.4 trillion, a sum of N1.8 trillion more than the amount spent in 2023.

Reacting to the development, today, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement made available on Thursday, urged the public and media organizations to disregard the documents.

He said, “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to two fiscal policy documents in circulation that are being given wide coverage by the mainstream media and social media platforms.

“One of the documents titled Inflation Reduction and Price Stability (Fiscal Policy Measure etc) Order 2024 is being shared as if it were an executive order signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The other is a 65-page draft document with the title “Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan (ASAP), which contains suggestions on how to improve the Nigerian economy. President Tinubu received a copy of the draft on Tuesday.

Bayo appealed to Nigerians, including media organizations to debunk the viral report.

He added: “We urge the public and the media to disregard the two documents and cease further discussions on them. None is an approved official document of the Federal Government of Nigeria. They are all policy proposals that are still subject to review at the highest level of government. Indeed, one has a ‘draft’ clearly written on it.

“We assure the public that the official position on the documents will be made available after comprehensive reviews and approvals are completed.

“We call on the media to always exercise necessary checks and restraints in the use of documents that do not emanate from official channels so that the members of the public are properly informed, guided and educated on government policies and programmes.”