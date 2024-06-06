“I’m Committed To LP, No Plan To Leave” – Peter Obi Tells Supporters

The Labour Party presidential candidate during the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has urged party’s supporters to remain calm over his political future.

The former Anambra State governor noted that he is committed to the Obidient movement more than before.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Obi’s clarification is coming, following viral report, suggesting that the party’s 2023 presidential flag bearer might dump the party any time soon, amid possible People Democratic Party’s marger, ahead of 2027.

Reacting to the development in a series of posts on his X handle on Thursday, Obi said that his position on the Obidient Movement was to clarify issues that are of concern with his supporters.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, ‘I remain a committed, Loyal Labour Party member’.

“That is my definitive response to all Nigerians who may be in doubt about my party affiliation in the light of recent reports and conflicting interpretations of recent political expressions.

“I have just been confronted by a Journalist at Abuja airport wanting to know if my statement on Obidient Movement yesterday is a signal of my leaving the Labour Party. For the attention of all those holding such an impression and for the general public, I remain a faithful, committed and loyal member of the Labour Party.

“Indeed as a Leader of the party, my aspiration, and desire working closely with other Leaders is to reconcile our valued members, and partner with like minds, and parties all over the country to build a strong and better Party that will catalyze and commence the rebuilding of a new Nigeria.

“My statement yesterday was intended to clarify some issues that are of concern to our teeming supporters some of whom are not members of any political party but are desirous for a new Nigeria. Our goal and aspirations remain that a new Nigeria is POssible.”