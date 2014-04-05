Enyeama Listed for the 2014 Marc-Vivien Foe Award

Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has been named among the 10 nominees for the 2014 Marc-Vivien Foe award for the best African player in the French Ligue 1 for the 2013/14 season.

The Lille Metropole shot stopper fell just 115 minutes short of Gaetan Huard’s overall French top flight goalkeeping record- set during the 1992/93 season- of 1,176 clean sheets, in his first season playing as a first choice with the French club.

Enyeama kept 11 consecutive clean sheets in league matches during the first half of the 2013/14 campaign. He finally conceded an own-goal after playing 1062 minutes of Ligue 1 games in an away match at Bordeaux. His teammate, Simon Kjaer, deflected it into his own goal a Landry N’Guemo shot that had previously hit the post.

This list of ten nominees was jointly compiled by FRANCE 24 and RFI’s sports departments.

The Ligue 1 African player of the year trophy has since 20011 being called the Marc-Vivien Foé Award to pay tribute to the Cameroonian player who died on the pitch at Stade de Gerland in Lyon on June 26th 2003. Foé was 28 years-old and played in France for Racing Club of Lens and Olympique Lyonnais. He also played for Manchester City and West Ham in the English Premier League.

2014 Marc-Vivien Foé Award nominees

Aymen Abdennour (Tunisia / Toulouse-Monaco)

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon / Lorient)

Kossi Agassa (Togo / Reims)

Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast / Toulouse)

Henri Bedimo (Cameroon / Lyon)

Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria / Lille)

Salomon Kalou (Ivory Coast / Lille)

Mounir Obbadi (Maroc / Monaco)

Prince Oniangue (Togo / Reims)

Mustapha Yatabare (Mali / Guingamp)

The winner will be announced on 26 June

